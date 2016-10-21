UPDATE 1-U.S. stock, bond issuance rose in Q1, trading volume mixed -SIFMA

(Adds table and details on first-quarter issuance data) NEW YORK, May 17 U.S. stock and bond supply rose in the first quarter while daily trading volume for stocks and some bonds declined as other bonds saw increased trading, a financial industry group said on Wednesday. U.S. long-term securities issuance totaled $1.90 trillion in the first quarter, up 18.7 percent from $1.60 trillion in the fourth quarter and up 13.1 percent from $1.68 trillion a year earlier, said Securiti