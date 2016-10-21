BRIEF-Pollard Banknote says received 3-yr contract extension from La Française Des Jeux
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux
Oct 21 Arcelik AS :
* Q3 net profit of 262.8 million lira ($85.22 million) versus 212.4 million lira year ago
* Q3 revenue of 4.08 billion lira versus 3.88 billion lira year ago
* Has seen an increase in sales in all main product groups including air conditioning, white goods, consumer electronics
* 9-Month consolidated net turnover increases 15 pct to 11.57 billion lira YoY
($1 = 3.0839 liras)
BERLIN, May 17 Everything from just-in-time auto supply chains to the free movement of workers and even their pet cats and dogs will be thrown into question by Britain's exit from the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.