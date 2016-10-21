Oct 21 Alliant Energy Corp

* Alliant Energy -Concluded it will incur a material non-cash pre-tax asset valuation charge for three- and nine-months ended September 30, 2016

* Alliant Energy Corp- Amount of non-cash pre-tax asset valuation charge is approximately $86 million- SEC filing

* Alliant Energy - Non-cash pre-tax asset valuation charge related to its 99 megawatt Franklin County wind farm as a result of performing an impairment analysis

* Alliant Energy - On October 20, 2016, board of Alliant Energy and IPL approved transfer of the 99 megawatt franklin county wind farm to IPL for $33 million

* Alliant Energy - Concluded, as of Sept 30,it was probable the Franklin County wind farm will be transferred to Interstate Power and Light Company

* Alliant Energy- IPL anticipates requesting approval from Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Q4 2016 to transfer Franklin County wind farm to IPL Source: (bit.ly/2es2tzK) Further company coverage: