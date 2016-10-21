Oct 21 Alliant Energy Corp
* Alliant Energy -Concluded it will incur a material
non-cash pre-tax asset valuation charge for three- and
nine-months ended September 30, 2016
* Alliant Energy Corp- Amount of non-cash pre-tax asset
valuation charge is approximately $86 million- SEC filing
* Alliant Energy - Non-cash pre-tax asset valuation charge
related to its 99 megawatt Franklin County wind farm as a result
of performing an impairment analysis
* Alliant Energy - On October 20, 2016, board of Alliant
Energy and IPL approved transfer of the 99 megawatt franklin
county wind farm to IPL for $33 million
* Alliant Energy - Concluded, as of Sept 30,it was probable
the Franklin County wind farm will be transferred to Interstate
Power and Light Company
* Alliant Energy- IPL anticipates requesting approval from
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Q4 2016 to transfer
Franklin County wind farm to IPL
Source: (bit.ly/2es2tzK)
