BRIEF-Hydra completes placement of 1.5 million shares of Datalogic
* HYDRA SPA ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS COMPLETED THE PLACEMENT OF 1.5 MILLION SHARES OF DATALOGIC CORRESPONDING TO 2.56 PCT OF THE RELEVANT SHARE CAPITAL
Oct 23 Orange Egypt For Telecommunications
* Nine-month standalone net loss after tax EGP 40.2 million versus net profit after tax EGP 73.3 million year ago
* Nine-month standalone revenue EGP 8.38 billion versus EGP 8.04 billion year ago Source: (bit.ly/2f4Ief0) Further company coverage:
* Says it completes distribution of 6.8 million shares of its treasury common stock at 1,758 yen per share through private placement to Denso Corp