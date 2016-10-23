BRIEF-Enorama Pharma Q1 operating loss narrows to SEK 1.5 million
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 1.5 MILLION VERSUS OPERATING LOSS SEK 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrfgL7
Oct 24 Estia Health Ltd :
* Dividend reinvestment plan price for final dividend in respect of financial year ended 30 June 2016 is a$2.73 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces USFDA approval for launch of doxorubicin hydrochloride liposome injection in U.S. Market Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qQ6RC6) Further company coverage: