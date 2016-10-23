BRIEF-Enorama Pharma Q1 operating loss narrows to SEK 1.5 million
Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 1.5 MILLION VERSUS OPERATING LOSS SEK 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 24 Benitec Biopharma Ltd :
* Has commenced a strategic engagement with Nantventures
* Placement of 19.99% shares to Nant Capital, LLC
* Capital raised will be used for purpose of proposed scientific collaboration between benitec and nantworks in clinical programs
Shares were priced at $0.0895 per share
Announces USFDA approval for launch of doxorubicin hydrochloride liposome injection in U.S. Market