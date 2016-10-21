Oct 21 Promotora de Informaciones SA :

* Reports 9-month EBITDA down 1.6 pct at 198.8 million euros ($216.0 million) versus 202.0 million euros year ago

* 9-Month operating revenue 1.02 billion euros versus 1.06 billion euros year ago

* 9-Month net profit 14.0 million euros versus 43.6 million euros year ago

* Currencies have negative impact on revenue (-74 million euros) and EBITDA (-25 million euros)

* Says 9-month adjusted EBTIDA before currencies grows 2.2 pct year on year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)