BRIEF-Pollard Banknote says received 3-yr contract extension from La Française Des Jeux
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 21 (Reuters) -
* Marubeni takes minority stake in Radial Llantas; Marubeni has bought 49% of outstanding shares for several billion yen this month - Nikkei
* Marubeni says it plans to get involved in Radial Llantas' management as well by dispatching an employee - Nikkei
* Marubeni aims to expand the chain of stores operated by Radial Llantas from 66 locations to 100 by around 2022 - Nikkei Source: [goo.gl/0W4tV7] Further company coverage:
