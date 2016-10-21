Oct 21 (Reuters) -

* Marubeni takes minority stake in Radial Llantas; Marubeni has bought 49% of outstanding shares for several billion yen this month - Nikkei

* Marubeni says it plans to get involved in Radial Llantas' management as well by dispatching an employee - Nikkei

* Marubeni aims to expand the chain of stores operated by Radial Llantas from 66 locations to 100 by around 2022 - Nikkei Source: [goo.gl/0W4tV7] Further company coverage: