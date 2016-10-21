BRIEF-Pollard Banknote says received 3-yr contract extension from La Française Des Jeux
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 21 Orchestra Premaman SA :
* Full exercise of overallotment option
* Capital increase reaches 39.6 million euros ($43.0 million) under offering shares to the public Source text: bit.ly/2efqzT6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Has received a three-year contract extension from La Française Des Jeux Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 17 Everything from just-in-time auto supply chains to the free movement of workers and even their pet cats and dogs will be thrown into question by Britain's exit from the European Union, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.