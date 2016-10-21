Oct 21 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc

* Midstates Petroleum emerges from bankruptcy

* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc - Midstates' new capital structure consists of a $170 million first lien revolving credit facility maturing in 2020.

* Company exits its restructuring with approximately $75 million in total liquidity

* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc says terms of company's previous board of directors expired and Midstates has appointed new board of directors

* Midstates Petroleum - With completion of restructuring, co eliminated about $2 billion of debt along with more than $185 million of annual interest expense

* Midstates Petroleum - In connection with its emergence, co also received approval for its common stock to be listed for trading on NYSE market platform

* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc - Co's common stock will begin trading on NYSE market on October 24, 2016