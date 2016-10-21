Oct 21 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc
* Midstates Petroleum emerges from bankruptcy
* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc - Midstates' new capital
structure consists of a $170 million first lien revolving credit
facility maturing in 2020.
* Company exits its restructuring with approximately $75
million in total liquidity
* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc says terms of company's
previous board of directors expired and Midstates has appointed
new board of directors
* Midstates Petroleum - With completion of restructuring, co
eliminated about $2 billion of debt along with more than $185
million of annual interest expense
* Midstates Petroleum - In connection with its emergence, co
also received approval for its common stock to be listed for
trading on NYSE market platform
* Midstates Petroleum Company Inc - Co's common stock will
begin trading on NYSE market on October 24, 2016
