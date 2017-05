Oct 21 Dril-quip Inc

* Says Dril-Quip do Brasil LTDA and Petrobras entered amendment to extend duration of drilling contract by four years

* Says amendment to extend duration of contract by 4 years, require Petrobras to issue orders totaling minimum of about $31 million before 2019-SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2dVIVDh) Further company coverage: