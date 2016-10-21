Oct 21 Centennial Resource Development Inc

* Centennial Resource Development Inc - Files to withdraw IPO plans - SEC filing

* Centennial Resource Development Inc - Files to withdraw IPO plans because it no longer intends to conduct offering of shares of company's common stock

* Centennial Resource Development Inc - Had previously filed for IPO of upto $100 million in June 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2es5Zu7) Further company coverage: