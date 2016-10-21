BRIEF-Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20/shr
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012
Oct 21 Centennial Resource Development Inc
* Centennial Resource Development Inc - Files to withdraw IPO plans - SEC filing
* Centennial Resource Development Inc - Files to withdraw IPO plans because it no longer intends to conduct offering of shares of company's common stock
* Centennial Resource Development Inc - Had previously filed for IPO of upto $100 million in June 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2es5Zu7) Further company coverage:
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products