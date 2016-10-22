BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Oct 21 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp
* Pacific provides an update on status of its restructuring transaction
* Pacific Exploration and Production - Confirms that share or cash distributions under the plan as set out in co's news release of Sept 26, 2016 remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information