Oct 23 Microsoft Corp
* Microsoft- effective january 1, 2017 british pound prices
for on-premises enterprise software will increase by 13% to
realign close to euro levels
* Microsoft- effective january 1, 2017 most enterprise cloud
prices in british pounds will increase by 22% to realign close
to euro levels
* Microsoft- pricing change will not apply to consumer
software or consumer cloud services
* Microsoft- for business customers, changes will not affect
existing orders under annuity volume licensing agreements for
products that are subject to price protection
Source text : bit.ly/2evbpXU
Further company coverage: