BRIEF- Ezaki Glico to set up unit in Singapore
* Says it plans to set up wholly owned subsidiary Glico Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. in Singapore on June 1
Oct 24 Vitaco Holdings Ltd :
* Foreign investment review board and prc regulatory approvals received
* Vitaco-siic medical science and technology (group) has received approval from sasac to implement scheme
* Vitaco - firb approved acquisition of vitaco by siic medical science and technology (group) limited and pv zeus limited
* Continues to unanimously recommend that vitaco shareholders vote in favour of scheme, in absence of a superior proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it completes distribution of 6.8 million shares of its treasury common stock at 1,758 yen per share through private placement to Denso Corp