Oct 23 Genworth Financial Inc
* Genworth financial announces preliminary charges for the
third quarter
* Announces preliminary charges for q3 $400 to $450 million
pre-tax increase to long term care insurance claim reserves
* Genworth financial -expects to increase ltc claim reserves
by about $400 to $450 million pre-tax resulting in an after-tax
charge to earnings of $260 to $300 million for q3
* Anticipates updated claim reserves assumptions will impact
our margins
* Expects that future rate action plans and other management
actions will help mitigate anticipated impact
* Genworth financial expects to record non-cash charge of
$275 to $325 million related to deferred tax assets that are not
expected to be utilized before expiration
