BRIEF-Enorama Pharma Q1 operating loss narrows to SEK 1.5 million
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 1.5 MILLION VERSUS OPERATING LOSS SEK 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrfgL7
Oct 24 Raffles Medical Group Ltd :
* Raffles medical group ltd -group recorded a quarterly revenue of s$119.3 million in q3 2016, an increase of 17.5% as compared to s$101.5 million in q3 2015
* Group's net profit after tax attributable to shareholders of company increased by 4.0% to s$16.2 million in q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces USFDA approval for launch of doxorubicin hydrochloride liposome injection in U.S. Market Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qQ6RC6) Further company coverage: