Oct 24 Raffles Medical Group Ltd :

* Raffles medical group ltd -group recorded a quarterly revenue of s$119.3 million in q3 2016, an increase of 17.5% as compared to s$101.5 million in q3 2015

* Group's net profit after tax attributable to shareholders of company increased by 4.0% to s$16.2 million in q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: