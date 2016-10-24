Oct 24 Equation Summit Ltd

* On 21 Oct entered into subscription agreement with Asdew Acquisitions Private Limited, Teo Khiam Chong, Island Asset Management and Chen Dawei

* Total consideration for subscription is S$4.2 million

* Net proceeds from subscription estimated to be S$4.2 million

* Intends to use net proceeds from subscription, for group's repayment of loans