Oct 24 Super Retail Group Ltd :

* Group sales performance has been behind expectations in 16 weeks to 22 october 2016

* Expects to open up to 15 new stores in auto division and refurbish up to 45 stores during financial year

* "Store development and refurbishment program will be major component of capex plans for year which are expected to be around $110 million"