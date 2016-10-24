Oct 24 Huhtamaki PPL Ltd

* Says setting up a new flexible packaging manufacturing unit in Assam

* Says unit in assam likely to be commissioned during first half of 2017

* Says company's subsidiary, Webtech Labels Private Limited, is setting up a new label manufacturing unit in Sikkim

* Says label manufacturing unit in Sikkim likely to be commissioned during first half of 2017

* Says combined value of these investments/modernisation is expected to be about 650 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2dAxTHn Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)