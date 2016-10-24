Oct 24 Koninklijke Philips Nv

* Philips reports Q3 sales of 5.9 billion euros ($6.41 billion), a 14 pct improvement in adjusted EBITA to 649 million euros, and an 18 pct increase in net income to eur 383 million

* Q3 adjusted EBITA amounted to 649 million euros, or 11.0 pct of sales, compared to 9.8 pct of sales in Q3 2015

* Q3 EBITA totaled 567 million euros, or 9.6 pct of sales, compared to 7.4 pct of sales in Q3 2015

* Q3 income from operations (EBIT) amounted to 481 million euros, compared to 342 million euros in Q3 2015

* Q3 net income amounted to 383 million euros, compared to 324 million euros in Q3 2015

* Q3 operating cash flow totaled 500 million euros, compared to 281 million euros in Q3 2015

* Outlook for 2016 remains unchanged

* Q3 sales eur 5.95 billion in Reuters poll

* Q3 net income eur 196 million in Reuters poll

* Q3 EBITA eur 522 million in Reuters poll