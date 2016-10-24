BRIEF-Iscool Entertainment says Ice Participations buys in 76.1% stake
* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 76.1% STAKE IN ISCOOL BY ICE PARTICIPATIONS
Oct 24 MTN Group Limited
* Jse: MTN - Quarterly Update For The Period Ended 30 September 2016
* MTN Nigeria reported a 1,2 pct decline in revenue Q3 2016 year-on-year
* MTN South Africa delivered encouraging improvement in EBITDA margin (+200bp QOQ)
* Group subscribers increased 0,9 pct quarter-on-quarter (qoq)
* New group president and CEO, rob shuter to join MTN on 13 March 2017
* Group capex increased 10,5 pct yoy to r21 230 million with 2 669 3g and 1 995 4g sites added
* Voice and data traffic increased 1,8 pct and 142 pct respectively yoy
* Constant currency data revenue increased 21 pct yoy, to contribute 26,4 pct to total revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 76.1% STAKE IN ISCOOL BY ICE PARTICIPATIONS
* Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed (Adds details, closing prices)