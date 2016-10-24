Oct 24 Enea AB :

* Acquires network intelligence software specialist Qosmos

* Total consideration amounts to about 52.7 million euros and will be financed through cash and bank loans

* Closing is subject to approvals from French government authorities and is expected to be completed beginning December 2016

* Qosmos is headquartered in Paris and is estimated to generate sales of about 14.2 million euros in 2016

* For 2017, Enea sees acquisition will be EPS positive, while slightly dilutive to EBIT margin