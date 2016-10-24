BRIEF-H&R REIT announces adoption of new compensation program, board expansion
* There will be caps on short term and long term performance awards for executives
Oct 24 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* Announces U.S. regulatory submission of candidate vaccine for prevention of Shingles
* Regulatory submissions in EU and Canada remain on track for 2016
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. government has filed a civil lawsuit accusing Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software to bypass emission controls in diesel vehicles, the Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday.