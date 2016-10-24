Tech, banks help European stocks edge up
* Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed (Adds details, closing prices)
Oct 24 Mensch und Maschine Software SE :
* 9-month sales amounted to 127.59 million euros ($138.84 million) (py: 119.30 million euros / +6.9 pct)
* 9-month group EBIT climbed to 8.35 million euros (py: 5.71 million euros / +46 pct
* 9-month net profit after minority shares jumped by 79 pct to 4.47 million euros (py: 2.49 million euros)
* Full year 2.7-3.2 million euros surplus seems to be achievable, resulting in a 15.5-16.0 million euros (py: 12.8 million euros / +21-25 pct) EBITDA 2016 target
* 9-month operating profit EBITDA before depreciation, amortization, interest and taxes grew to a disproportionate 10.80 million euros (py: 8.92 million euros / +21 pct), with 7.03 million euros (py: 5.56 million euros / +26 pct)
* FY net profit after minority shares should come in at 6.8-7.4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, May 23 European Union ministers approved proposals on Tuesday to make social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Google's YouTube tackle videos with hate speech on their platforms.