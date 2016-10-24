Oct 24 Sartorius AG

* Continues to grow by strong double digits

* Says increased its 9-month sales revenue by 17.9% in constant currencies from 830.3 million euros in year-earlier period to 965.1 million euros

* Says increased its underlying ebitda by 24.6% to 241.4 million euros

* Confirmed its sales and earnings forecast for full year of 2016