Oct 24 (Reuters) -

* Moody's changes outlook on Russia's banking system to stable from negative

* Moody's- outlook expresses moody's expectation of how bank creditworthiness will evolve in Russia over the next 12-18 months

* Moody's on Russia's banking system - expects problem loans of rated banks to rise to an average of 14%-15% of total loans over next 12-18 months

* Moody's - slow economic recovery and stabilisation of macroeconomic indicators in russia will support the operating environment for Russian banks

* Moody's - Russian banks are likely to post positive net profitability in 2016 and show a gradual improvement over the outlook horizon

* Moody's on Russia's banking system - asset quality will likely to continue to deteriorate, albeit more slowly Source text: bit.ly/2ewG7Sb