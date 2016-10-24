BRIEF-Asia Resources says unit entered into agreement in relation to acquisition
* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement with vendor in relation to acquisition
Oct 24 Hispania SA :
* Buys real estate for 32 million euros ($34.78 million) in Madrid to develop office space
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Purchaser, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into agreement with vendor in relation to acquisition
LONDON, May 23 Azerbaijan infuriated state-run bank IBA's creditors on Tuesday by saying they could swap its debt for sovereign bonds but some would suffer losses and have to wait longer to be repaid.