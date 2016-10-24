BRIEF-Iscool Entertainment says Ice Participations buys in 76.1% stake
* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 76.1% STAKE IN ISCOOL BY ICE PARTICIPATIONS
Oct 24 Sepura Plc
* Chairman and interim chief executive officer appointed
* Appointed Alan Lovell as chairman and David Barrass as interim chief executive officer, both with immediate effect. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 76.1% STAKE IN ISCOOL BY ICE PARTICIPATIONS
* Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed (Adds details, closing prices)