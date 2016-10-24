Oct 24 Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS

* Shareholders Logo Teknoloji and Eas Solutions to sell stake in company at 45 lira - 55 lira ($14.63-$17.89) per share

* On October 17 Logo Teknoloji and EAS Solutions initiated the selling process of class B shares up to nominal value of 10.0 million lira, or 40 percent of Logo Yazilim's share capital

