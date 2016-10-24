Oct 24 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

* GlobalTower has postponed its initial listing on Borsa Istanbul for which the first trading day was planned for October 27 until the markets become more reliable and stable

* IPO postponed due to the potential impacts of upcoming United States presidential election and FED's expected interest rate decision on the financial markets as well as the cyber-attacks

