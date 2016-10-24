Tech, banks help European stocks edge up
* Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed (Adds details, closing prices)
Oct 24 Advenica AB (publ) :
* Gets order from Swedish authority with value exceeding 0.5 million Swedish crowns ($56,125)
* Delivery has started Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9087 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Greek stocks drop as debt deal hopes dashed (Adds details, closing prices)
BRUSSELS, May 23 European Union ministers approved proposals on Tuesday to make social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Google's YouTube tackle videos with hate speech on their platforms.