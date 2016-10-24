BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 24 Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd
* Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd - sept quarter net profit 423.1 million rupees versus profit 34.6 million rupees year ago
* Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd - total income from operations 3.88 billion rupees versus 3.40 billion rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2en10PT) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 262.4 million rupees versus profit 166.4 million rupees year ago