Oct 24 Enterprise Inns Plc :
* Tender offer and proposed new bond issue
* Launches cash tender offer and announces intention to
issue new bonds
* Announces today an invitation to holders of its
outstanding 600 mln stg 6.50 per cent secured bonds due 2018
* Offer is to efficiently manage refinancing of bonds and
lengthen offeror's ongoing debt maturity profile
* Invitation to tender bonds for purchase by offeror for
cash up to an aggregate nominal amount of 250 mln stg
* Existing revolving facilities agreement will be replaced
with revolving facilities of up to 120 mln stg and term to Aug.
2020.
