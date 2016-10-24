BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share
Oct 24 Rane (Madras) Ltd :
* Sept quarter net profit 66.2 million rupees versus 51.6 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter total income from operations 2.58 billion rupees versus 2.16 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 262.4 million rupees versus profit 166.4 million rupees year ago