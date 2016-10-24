Oct 24 Adani Power Ltd

* Consol sept quarter net loss 1.14 billion rupees

* Consol sept quarter net sales 57.64 billion rupees

* Consol net loss in Sept quarter last year was 4.11 billion rupees as per Ind-AS ; consol net sales was 57.43 billion rupees

* Going forward, expect to benefit from improved domestic coal availability through special forward coal e-auction scheme for power sector

* Overall plant availablilty during Q2FY17 was 92 percent versus 85

* Consensus forecast for Sept-quarter consol net loss was 213.1 million rupees