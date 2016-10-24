BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 24 Adani Power Ltd
* Consol sept quarter net loss 1.14 billion rupees
* Consol sept quarter net sales 57.64 billion rupees
* Consol net loss in Sept quarter last year was 4.11 billion rupees as per Ind-AS ; consol net sales was 57.43 billion rupees
* Going forward, expect to benefit from improved domestic coal availability through special forward coal e-auction scheme for power sector
* Overall plant availablilty during Q2FY17 was 92 percent versus 85
* Consensus forecast for Sept-quarter consol net loss was 213.1 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2ewQ14D Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 262.4 million rupees versus profit 166.4 million rupees year ago