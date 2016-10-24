Oct 24 Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Ltd

* Tsim Sha Tsui Properties - Government Of Hong Kong accepted tender offer from jv in respect of acquisition of land at a land premium of HK$2.53 billion

* Tsim Sha Tsui Properties-project costs are expected to be approximately HK$3.30 billion

* Tsim Sha Tsui Properties -project costs, are expected to be approximately HK$3.3 billion

* Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Ltd - any profit derived from development of land will be ultimately shared by sino land and empire group on a 60:40 basis. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: