BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 24 Parrys Sugar Industries Ltd
* Sept-quarter net profit 10.4 million rupees versus loss 85.5 mlnrupees year ago
* Sept-quarter total income from operations 635.4 million rupees versus 482.4 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2dBapBO Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 262.4 million rupees versus profit 166.4 million rupees year ago