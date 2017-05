Oct 24 Clear Media Ltd

* White Horse Media will provide to WHA joint venture creative services in form of poster design services, sales and marketing materials

* WHA jv entered into creative services agreement with White Horse Media on substantially same terms as previous creative services agreement

* Refers to announcement in relation to entering into of previous creative services agreement between wha jv and white horse advertising

* For year ended 31 dec 2016, expected aggregate creative service fees paid or payable by wha joint venture expected to be around rmb3 million

* WHA jv entered into maintenance services agreement with white horse holding to renew terms under previous maintenance services agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: