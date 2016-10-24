BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 24 Greenply Industries Ltd
* Sept Quarter net profit 350.9 million rupees versus 273.6 million rupees year ago
* Sept Quarter total income from operations 4.67 billion rupees versus 4.17 billion rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2f7Yn38 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 262.4 million rupees versus profit 166.4 million rupees year ago