Oct 24 Hexagon CEO Ola Rollen in
e-mail to Reuters after news of Hexagon board chairman Melker
Schorling stepping down:
* Hexagon CEO Rollen on news of chairman Schorling stepping
down says "work with Hexagon continues with business as usual"
* Hexagon CEO Rollen says " I will keep on driving Hexagon
forward as CEO and Melker Schorling will continue as chairman
until the annual general meeting this spring when we present our
new chairman"
* Hexagon CEO Rollen says "after that he will continue as an
advisor and friend to me, both when it comes to hexagon and our
private investment company"
