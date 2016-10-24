BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 24 Ruchira Papers Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 75 million rupees versus 43.5 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 1.04 billion rupees versus 899.4 million rupees year ago Source text: bit.ly/2emxpDM Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 262.4 million rupees versus profit 166.4 million rupees year ago