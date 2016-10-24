Target in $18.5 mln multi-state settlement over data breach
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
Oct 24 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):
* Is to consider whether undertakings offered by Dover and Wayne remove need to carry out an in-depth merger investigation
* Dover and Wayne have proposed two alternative undertakings to CMA
* Cos propose either Dover to release Tokheim from obligation to only distribute Dover's fuel dispensers in UK, or Wayne would sell UK distribution unit
* There are reasonable grounds to believe that one proposal, or a modified version, might be acceptable to remedy competition concerns Source text : bit.ly/2eyZrK3 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 23 Brazilian stocks rebounded on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains after a political scandal broke out last week, triggering a wide selloff. Still, concerns over the future of an ambitious reform agenda, seen as key to restoring Brazil's economic growth, kept a lid on market gains, with the real almost flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.5 percent after losing 8.7 percent in the three previous trading days.