Target in $18.5 mln multi-state settlement over data breach
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
Oct 24 CTI Biopharma Corp
* Says has reacquired worldwide rights for development and commercialization of Pacritinib
* Says in addition, Baxalta will pay to company a one-time cash payment of about $10.3 million as reimbursement for certain expenses
* CTI Biopharma - In exchange has agreed to provide one-time payment to Baxalta upon first regulatory approval or any pricing and reimbursement approvals of a product containing Pacritinib
* CTI Biopharma says it has also agreed not to transfer, license, sublicense or otherwise grant rights with respect to intellectual property of Pacritinib Source: (bit.ly/2exlW6z) Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 23 Brazilian stocks rebounded on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains after a political scandal broke out last week, triggering a wide selloff. Still, concerns over the future of an ambitious reform agenda, seen as key to restoring Brazil's economic growth, kept a lid on market gains, with the real almost flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.5 percent after losing 8.7 percent in the three previous trading days.