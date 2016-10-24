BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share
Oct 24 National Fittings Ltd
* Sept-quarter net profit 26.9 million rupees versus 18.7 million rupees year ago
* Sept-quarter net sales 174.9 million rupees versus 133.9 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 262.4 million rupees versus profit 166.4 million rupees year ago