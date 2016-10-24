BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 24 Indag Rubber Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 64.9 million rupees versus profit 86.4 million rupees year ago
* Sept quarter net sales 405.2 million rupees vs 710 million rupees year ago
* Declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2016-2017 of 0.90 rupees per equity share Source text - bit.ly/2dOIIE7 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 262.4 million rupees versus profit 166.4 million rupees year ago