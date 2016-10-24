Oct 24 Indag Rubber Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 64.9 million rupees versus profit 86.4 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter net sales 405.2 million rupees vs 710 million rupees year ago

* Declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2016-2017 of 0.90 rupees per equity share Source text - bit.ly/2dOIIE7 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)