BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 24 Kingfa Science and Technology (India) Ltd
* Kingfa Science and Technology (India) Ltd - sept quarter net profit 41.8 million rupees versus profit 22.1 million rupees year ago
* Kingfa Science and Technology (India) Ltd - sept quarter net sales 1.12 billion rupees versus 865.3 million rupees year ago Source text - (bit.ly/2dCsgU5) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 262.4 million rupees versus profit 166.4 million rupees year ago