BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 24 Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 140.5 million rupees versus 94.7 million rupees last year
* Sept quarter total income from operations 4.43 billion rupees versus 4.32 billion rupees last year Further company coverage:
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 262.4 million rupees versus profit 166.4 million rupees year ago