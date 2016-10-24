Target in $18.5 mln multi-state settlement over data breach
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
Oct 24 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
* Chemtrade responds to Canexus directors' circular
* Canexus board urged to shorten minimum offer period and let shareholders decide in response by Chemtrade
* Chemtrade's offer "fairly values Canexus and provides canexus shareholders with a significant cash premium"
* Chemtrade says it believes that Canexus' standalone plan does not offer a credible alternative path to maximizing value for Canexus shareholders
* Chemtrade says Canexus' estimate of $25 million of annual capital expenditures is wholly insufficient to adequately maintain assets
* Believes "offer has significantly less regulatory risk than terminated" deal between canexus and superior plus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 23 Brazilian stocks rebounded on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains after a political scandal broke out last week, triggering a wide selloff. Still, concerns over the future of an ambitious reform agenda, seen as key to restoring Brazil's economic growth, kept a lid on market gains, with the real almost flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.5 percent after losing 8.7 percent in the three previous trading days.