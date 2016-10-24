BRIEF-Clariant Chemicals India recommends dividend of 25 Rupees per share
May 23 Clariant Chemicals India Ltd: * Recommended dividend of 25 Rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 24 Reliance Capital Ltd :
* Sept quarter consol net profit 2.53 billion rupees
* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 48.86 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 2.50 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 23.46 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2eg1GDa Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 262.4 million rupees versus profit 166.4 million rupees year ago